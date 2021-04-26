Watch
Horse dies after tumbling down hill in Southern California

Posted at 10:08 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 13:08:20-04

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old horse died after being rescued when it fell down a steep hillside and became wedged against a retaining wall in Southern California.

The Ventura County Fire Department used ropes and pullies to hoist the brown horse named Sara from the precarious position in Thousand Oaks.

A veterinarian evaluated the animal, which died a short time later.

Officials didn’t say what caused the thousand-pound horse to tumble down the hill northwest of Los Angeles.

