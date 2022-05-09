Horse, rider injured after being struck by SUV in California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man was critically injured after he and the horse he was riding were struck by an SUV in Southern California.

Police say the horse received minor injuries in the collision Friday night in Riverside.

Responding officers found the rider unresponsive in the roadway with major injuries sustained in the fall from the horse.

Investigators say the SUV was headed eastbound on Wells Avenue when the horse walked out in front of it.

It wasn’t believed the SUV was going very fast.

The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old Riverside woman, remained at the crash site and cooperated with police.