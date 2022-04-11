Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Horses killed in Northern California barn fire

House Fire (FILE)
23ABC News
House Fire (FILE)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 14:51:51-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a weekend fire that ripped through a barn and killed several animals including horses at a ranch southeast of Sacramento.

Officials say flames were engulfing the barn when firefighters arrived at the property on Saturday.

The barn typically holds chickens and about 10 horses.

Officials say none of the horses survived, and they're still trying to count how many died.

Firefighters contended with gusty winds as they prevented the flames to spreading other barns and a home.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Bakersfield Condors Tickets

Enter to Win Bakersfield Condors Tickets