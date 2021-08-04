Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP — California’s largest wildfire grew Wednesday as thousands of firefighters prepared for a tougher fight as dangerous weather returns.

Firefighters were able to save homes and hold large stretches of the Dixie Fire, but flames jumped perimeter lines in a few spots, prompting additional evacuation orders for some 15,000 people.

Dozens of fires are burning throughout the drought-stricken West.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon is 84% contained and firefighters are busy strengthening lines as they face the upcoming extreme weather. The Oregon blaze is the nation’s largest burning wildfire.