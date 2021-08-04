Watch
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West

California's largest wildfire grows
Noah Berger/AP
Dawn Garofalo settles her horses in a temporary enclosure on the shore of Lake Almanor as the Dixie Fire approaches Chester, Calif, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Garofalo, whose pickup truck has mechanical problems, planned to ride out the fire on the edge of the lake.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 13:38:23-04

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP — California’s largest wildfire grew Wednesday as thousands of firefighters prepared for a tougher fight as dangerous weather returns.

Firefighters were able to save homes and hold large stretches of the Dixie Fire, but flames jumped perimeter lines in a few spots, prompting additional evacuation orders for some 15,000 people.

Dozens of fires are burning throughout the drought-stricken West.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon is 84% contained and firefighters are busy strengthening lines as they face the upcoming extreme weather. The Oregon blaze is the nation’s largest burning wildfire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
