House passes national defense bill with implications for Kern County

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — A part of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act the house passed Friday will have an impact on Kern County.

Part of that bill includes funds for a new office designed to create more weapons for the U.S. Navy. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the office will be a part of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

McCarthy's office says the congressman has secured $3.7 billion for the naval base since the earthquakes of 2019.

However, the highly partisan bill is unlikely to make it past the Senate as it is currently written. Republican members of the House tacked on bans on abortion coverage, diversity initiatives, and transgender care to the bill.

“We are continuing to block the Biden administration's ‘woke’ agenda,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.