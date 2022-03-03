Watch
How did California man get gun he used to kill 3 daughters?

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
A memorial for the three young girls, who were slain by their father at The Church in Sacramento, is seen outside the church in Sacramento Calif., Tuesday, March 1, 2022. David Mora, who was under a restraining order and not supposed to have a gun, fatally shot his three daughters, a chaperone and himself Monday during a supervised visit with the girls. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 4:23 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 19:23:44-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The father who fatally shot his three daughters and a man at a California church this week repeatedly threatened to kill his estranged girlfriend.

He scared their girls so much they cried and one bit off her fingernails. He had a restraining order that was supposed to keep him away from guns and bullets.

But David Mora had both when he showed up Monday for a supervised visit with his daughters, ages 13, 10 and 9.

Their slayings raise troubling questions about the restraining order and his use of a weapon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has said little publicly about what investigators have learned.

