Huge dead whale hauled off Southern California beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Crews have hauled away the rotting carcass of a dead fin whale that washed ashore and prompted the closure of a Southern California beach.

A section of Bolsa Chica State Beach was shut down Friday after the Orange County Health Care Agency determined that the decomposing remains posed a health hazard.

Over the weekend, it was cut apart and scooped up by heavy loaders and carried off to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Authorities believe the whale is one of two that were struck by an Australian navy ship and then towed out to sea from San Diego.