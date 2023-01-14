Watch Now
Human skeleton found in building on UC Berkeley campus

Alameda County police say the skeleton was found in a residential hall campus in a building that had not been used for many years.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
BERKELEY, CA - MAY 22: Pedestrians walk by an entrance to the UC Berkeley campus on May 22, 2014 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Posted at 8:10 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 23:10:16-05

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said.

It's unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that's about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the main campus, the university's police department said in a statement.

There are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community, the statement said. The building “has not been occupied for many years.”

The Alameda County coroner will determine the cause of death.

The university is about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) from downtown San Francisco.

