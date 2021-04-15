Watch
Humboldt County sees alarming rise in fentanyl deaths

Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 13:39:22-04

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says there has been a substantial increase in illicit distribution of fentanyl and an alarming number of overdose deaths this year.

The coroner's office has confirmed eight fentanyl overdose deaths as of Wednesday, including six in the month of March alone.

Multiple overdose death investigations remain pending receipt of toxicology reports.

A county drug task force has seized more than 187 grams of fentanyl and more than 5,000 fentanyl pills this year.

