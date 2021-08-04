Hundreds stranded at LAX after Spirit Airlines cancels flights

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of fliers were left stranded at Los Angeles International Airport after Spirit Airlines canceled more than half of their scheduled flights Tuesday.

It's the third day in a row the airline has had to cancel a large portion of their flights across the country.

The airline says the cancellations are due to bad weather and an outage that prevented the company from scheduling crews for flights.

Customers say when they called the airline they were left on hold for hours at a time.

"I mean, I'm here for vacation. And our flight- we're just trying to get home and it's just gotten canceled and no reason for why it's been canceled," said Keyvon Brown, a delayed spirit flier. "And now we're just trying to figure out how can we get home, you know, is there a flight any time soon? And another airline that you guys can go ahead and compensate us for, because you guys canceled our flight within 24 hours and it's just not fair."

American Airlines also canceled a large portion of their flights on Tuesday.

The airline saying a lack of pilots is partially to blame.