Huntington Beach man who texted from the Capitol riot arrested

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot after prosecutors said he texted a selfie of himself in the Jan. 6 mob to members of his church group.

Glenn Allen Brooks, of Huntington Beach, is seen in the photo with a white beard and red jacket. The Orange County Register says he entered the Capitol by climbing through a broken window.

Brooks was accused of unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds in a criminal complaint filed July 27.

Neither Brooks nor the federal public defender assigned to represent him could immediately be reached for comment.