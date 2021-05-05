Watch
'I have to help,' says sailor who rescued migrants at sea

Gregory Bull/AP
CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO FOY INSTEAD OF FOYE - Navy rescue swimmer Cale Foy looks on at Naval Air Station North Island, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in San Diego. Foy says he never thought twice about diving into treacherous waters off the San Diego coast after a boat overloaded with migrants capsized over the weekend. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 10:41 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:41:58-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy sailor says he never thought twice about diving into treacherous waters off the San Diego coast after a boat overloaded with migrants capsized over the weekend.

Cale Foy said his training as a Navy rescue swimmer immediately kicked in as he and a Navy SEAL recruit made their way through the crashing waves and got six migrants to lifeguard boats.

Three people died and two remain hospitalized.

All but two people on the boat were Mexican citizens without legal status in the U.S.

