‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A tear streams down the cheek of Nakia Porter during a news conference to announce the filing of a federal lawsuit she has brought against two Solano County Sheriff's deputies, in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The lawsuit stems from an incident where the deputies knocked Porter unconscious and arrested her after she had pulled off the road, near Dixon, Aug. 6, 2020, to change drivers when the deputies squad car pulled up behind and confronted Porter and her father and then later lied about the incident. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Nakia Porter
Posted at 11:22 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:22:23-04

(AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit claims a Black woman who pulled off a road to change drivers during a trip with family members was attacked and knocked unconscious by two Northern California sheriff’s deputies.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges the deputies then lied about the encounter to paramedics and on official reports.

Cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her in August 2020. Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.

Sheriff’s officials didn't immediately comment on the complaint.

