Illegal firework blows through a home in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The aftermath of the holiday weekend caused frustration for emergency crews and others dealing with damage left by illegal fireworks.

One Los Angeles County family is struggling to come to terms with the wreckage in their home after an illegal firework blew a hole through their roof.

Alex Rosales and his mother were outside in their yard when they heard the explosion. The firework blasted through the roof and into an empty bedroom.

Rosales says he filed a police report and now wants to bring awareness to the dangers of illegal fireworks.

“You're always excited to see the fireworks. You never expect something like this to happen in your home. We need to be more cautious about the fireworks that we're purchasing, where they're coming from, you know, just be safe.”

The family says they will be staying in a hotel until the damage is fixed.