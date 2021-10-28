Illegal pot edibles sold in California as popular snacks

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert warning about illegal, potent cannabis edibles for sale that are being packaged to look like snack and candy brands that are popular with children and teens.

Bonta said Thursday that the marijuana edibles are being sold online and at unlicensed California shops. He says the products often contain THC levels many times higher than the legal limit for marijuana edibles.

Bonta says the products pose a risk to children who could eat them without knowing what they are ingesting because the packaging looks so much like real brands that do not contain cannabis.