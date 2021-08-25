Immigrant families from San Diego area stuck in Afghanistan

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — At least six families from a San Diego suburb are among those stuck in Afghanistan after going back to the country over summer break to relatives.

The families, from El Cajon, were asking for the U.S. government’s help after being unable to catch their flights back to California. They have been blocked by the throngs of Afghans at the Kabul airport desperately trying to escape following their government’s rapid collapse.

The El Cajon Valley Union School District became aware of the problem after one of the families reached out to say their child would be late starting the school year.