Imperial Beach Pier closed after broken pile seen floating in water

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The Imperial Beach Pier has been shut down after a broken pile from the structure was seen floating in the water Monday evening.

The Port of San Diego says the City of Imperial Beach informed them about the structural damage around 6:30 p.m.

Due to the apparent damage, lifeguards closed the pier to the public. The pile break appears to have happened between light posts 15 and 16.

According to PSD officials, their engineering department and consultants are working to assess the extent of the damage and make a determination on the structural integrity of the pier.

Due to the high surf that will affect the region for several more days, the Port of SD's team could not get below the pier to get a look at the damage or to find and remove the broken piling.

The pier will remain closed until the structural engineering team confirms the pier is safe for the public, which could take up to two weeks.

In addition to the pier closure, the public is urged to steer clear of the waters near the pier until the broken piling can be found and pulled out of the water.

The Port of San Diego will release additional information as it becomes available and will keep the public posted on when the pier may reopen.