In booting Cheney, 'My Kevin' leads GOP back to Trump

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCarthy is leading his party to an inflection point. House Republicans are preparing to dump Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 leadership position. If so, McCarthy will have transformed what’s left of the party of Lincoln more decisively into the party of Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Kevin McCarthy
Posted at 9:56 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 12:57:15-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is leading his party to an inflection point. House Republicans are preparing to dump Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 leadership position.

If so, McCarthy will have transformed what’s left of the party of Lincoln more decisively into the party of Trump.

Cheney has been critical of former President Donald Trump's lies about his 2020 election defeat to President Joe Biden.

McCarthy says she's not doing her job presenting a unified GOP message. But tossing aside Cheney could help mend McCarthy's own tattered relationship with the former president, who fondly called him “My Kevin,” as he aims to become House speaker.

