In turnabout, San Francisco requires teacher COVID shots or be tested weekly

Jeff Chiu/AP
In this March 13, 2021, file photo, Jason Herbert, left, the husband of a teacher at Sanchez Elementary School, holds up a sign next to Theo Dowd, a fifth-grader at Sanchez, as they counter protest a rally for San Francisco public schools to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. The San Francisco Unified School District announced Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, it will require its 10,000 teachers and other staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 18:41:36-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco school district has reversed course, saying it will require its 10,000 teachers and other staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly.

The announcement makes the San Francisco Unified School District the latest in California to issue a vaccine or testing mandate for staff, as schools across the state return to in-person classes amid a troubling surge in infections because of the highly contagious delta variant.

San Jose and Long Beach Unified school districts have issued similar requirements in recent days.

Los Angeles Unified, the state’s largest district, is requiring all students and employees to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, regardless of vaccination status.

