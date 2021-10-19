Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Indicted LA councilman to 'step back,' but won't resign

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Jun 1, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas casts the deciding vote for the Board of Supervisors 3-2 vote to join the city in its economic boycott of Arizona over its SB 1070 law targeting illegal immigrants in Los Angeles. Longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of the School of Social Work at USC were indicted Thursday, Oct. .14, 2021, on federal corruption charges that allege a bribery scheme in which a Ridley-Thomas relative received substantial benefits from the university in exchange for Ridley-Thomas supporting county contracts and lucrative contract amendments with the university while he served on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Mark Ridley-Thomas
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 14:35:23-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Days after he was indicted on federal charges, Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas says he will “immediately step back” from participation in council meetings and committees — but will not resign.

Ridley-Thomas wrote Monday that he will fight the allegations and plans to resume participation on the council “at the earliest appropriate time."

Ridley-Thomas was charged last week in a bribery scheme along with Marilyn Louise Flynn, former dean of the University of Southern California’s School of Social Work.

Ridley-Thomas and Flynn have each denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!