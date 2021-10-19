Indicted LA councilman to 'step back,' but won't resign

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Days after he was indicted on federal charges, Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas says he will “immediately step back” from participation in council meetings and committees — but will not resign.

Ridley-Thomas wrote Monday that he will fight the allegations and plans to resume participation on the council “at the earliest appropriate time."

Ridley-Thomas was charged last week in a bribery scheme along with Marilyn Louise Flynn, former dean of the University of Southern California’s School of Social Work.

Ridley-Thomas and Flynn have each denied the allegations.