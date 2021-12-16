Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Indictment says company ignored SoCal oil spill alarms

items.[0].videoTitle
Three companies have been charged in connection to the October oil spill off the coast of Southern California. Federal prosecutors say Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries responded slowly and improperly to a pipeline leak.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 10:58:05-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pipeline operator has been indicted for a leak that spilled up to 25,000 gallons of crude oil off the Southern California coast.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury charged Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp. and two subsidiaries with a misdemeanor for discharging oil off of Huntington Beach.

Prosecutors say tired and insufficiently trained workers ignored eight leak alarms. Amplify says workers responded to what they believed were false alarms because the system wasn’t functioning properly.

The spill forced beach closures and a fishing ban. If convicted, the companies could face millions of dollars in fines.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Holiday Extravaganza

23ABC Holiday Extravaganza