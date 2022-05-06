Watch
Inmate dies after prison attack in Delano

Posted at 6:20 AM, May 06, 2022
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at a state prison in California's Central Valley has died after he was attacked by two other men.

Prison officials say 31-year-old Sidney Kang died Thursday after he was attacked in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison. He died a short time later.

Authorities say they found two inmate-made weapons and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Kang was sent to prison from Los Angeles County in 2014 to serve 14 years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

