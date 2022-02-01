Watch
Interior Department approves $1B to clean up abandoned wells

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - A wildflower blows in the wind near an old pump jack on Molly Rooke's ranch, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, near Refugio, Texas. Oil and gas drilling began on the ranch in the 1920s and there were dozens of orphaned wells that needed to be plugged for safety and environmental protection. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Posted at 2:34 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:34:34-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Department of Interior is spending $1.15 billion to create jobs across the United States by capping abandoned oil and gas wells in communities plagued for decades by air and water pollution from wells.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says the funding will help the country “confront the legacy pollution and long-standing environmental injustices that for too long have plagued underrepresented communities.”

Much of the funding is focused on plugging wells in communities of color and rural and tribal communities.

