Interstate 5 in Castaic reopens after gas line rupture forces brief closure

SoCalGas crews isolate damaged pipeline section; residents may smell natural gas odor but no public risk
Interstate 5 in Castaic has fully reopened after a ruptured transmission gas line forced authorities to completely shut down the major freeway Saturday evening.

The California Highway Patrol lifted all lane restrictions following repairs to the damaged gas line. Traffic is now flowing on the critical north-south corridor that connects Los Angeles to the Central Valley.

SoCalGas crews have safely isolated the damaged section of pipeline, stopping the leak. The cause of the break has not been determined. Once remaining natural gas in the damaged pipeline section is safely vented, crews will assess the damage and make repairs to the pipeline.

There is no risk to the public. However, residents in nearby communities may smell a natural gas odor.

The rupture, believed to have been caused by a mudslide, had shut down all traffic between Highway 138 and Highway 126 with no initial timeline for reopening. The closure created significant travel disruptions for drivers throughout north Los Angeles County.

Residents within a one-mile radius who were asked to shelter in place as a safety precaution have been given the all-clear to resume normal activities.

The incident prompted a hazardous materials response and forced northbound drivers to use Highway 126 as an alternate route, while southbound traffic was diverted to Highway 138.

No injuries were reported during the incident or repair operations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

