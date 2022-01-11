Watch
Interstate Meat Distributors, Inc. recalls ground beef over E. coli concerns

Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 15:42:14-05

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — A meat distributor based in Oregon, is recalling more than 28,300 pounds of ground beef because of concerns the meat may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The raw ground beef products from Interstate Meat Distributors, Inc. were produced on Dec. 20, 2021, and shipped to Oregon, California, Washington and other U.S. West states.

The recalled products have establishment number “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date. Anyone who has purchased the recalled products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

