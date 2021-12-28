Watch
Interstate still closed in snowy Sierra Nevada after storm

Caltrans District 3, via AP
This image from video provided by Caltrans District 3 shows a closed westbound I-80 on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The road from Colfax, Calif., to the Nevada state line was closed due to heavy snowfall.
West Coast Weather
Posted at 9:37 AM, Dec 28, 2021
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The main highway from San Francisco to Reno remains closed for a third day due to record-setting snow in the Lake Tahoe area after a winter storm blasted across northern California and Nevada.

Snow-choked Interstate 80 shut down Sunday from the Nevada state line to Placer County, California, although Caltrans said U.S. 50 reopened late Monday for vehicles with chains or four-wheel drive.

At Donner Pass, a University of California, Berkeley laboratory has tallied a record snowfall for December, breaking a record set in 1970. Officials in both states extended avalanche warnings Tuesday for areas north and west of Lake Tahoe

