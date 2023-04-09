Investigators puzzled after 7-foot alligator found by Sacramento River

(KERO) — An investigation is underway to find out how a seven-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento River in Northern California given the reptiles are not native to the golden state.

Wildlife officials believe it may have possibly been someone's pet and just outgrew its owner.

"At this point we don't know where it came from," said Captain Patrick Foy with the California Fish and Wildlife Department. "An alligator of that size can be a dangerous animal-and there's no business for un-permitted people who don't have the skills training and expertise to care for an animal like that to actually possess that animal unlawfully."

The investigation started with a couple anonymous calls.

"They said I'm aware of a friend who has an alligator and they want to make sure it gets taken care of properly," explains Foy.

The state was unable to track that person down but shortly after the alligator anonymously turned up at the Wildlife Care Association in Sacramento.

Later that week, a man brought the alligator to the facility in a trailer with its mouth taped shut.

He reportedly claimed to have found it at Sailor Bar, a popular recreation spot in Fair Oaks.

Patty Allen, a resident nearby visitng Fair Oaks was surprised to see a picture of the alligator knowing it had just been there. She usually walks her dog around that area.

All was glad to hear the state was able to safely take the gator into custody and transfer it to a proper, permitted facility.

"I hope so because I don't want to find any alligator eggs around here," said Allen.

Captain Foy talking about the temperatures impacting the gator.

"In the winter in California, the habitat is highly unsuitable for alligators because it's too cold for them. They usually end up not being able to care for themselves and succumbing to our winters," said Foy.

Authorities wonder if the alligator tale is possibly a fish story and more likely a gator that outgrew its surroundings and its owner.

"There are people who think, oh yeah. I want to have this alligator for a little while. Then the next thing you know it grows up and they are unwilling or incapable of caring for it properly," said Foy.