Investigators: Woman in vehicle runs down detained man in SoCal

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man was detained by Los Angeles County deputies who saw him in an altercation with a woman and then was killed when the woman got in a vehicle and crashed into him. A deputy was also struck but the injuries were not life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Department says the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in South El Monte when deputies observed the altercation in a shopping center parking lot, stopped and detained the man. The department says the woman got in a vehicle, drove through the parking, made a U-turn and intentionally drove towards the deputies and the detained man.

The woman was detained after a chase.