Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend, killed in Beverly Hills shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020. Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot early Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Jacqueline Avant, Clarence Avant
Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 15:09:37-05

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles philanthropist and the wife of music legend Clarence Avant has been fatally shot in Beverly Hills.

Netflix spokeswoman Emily Feingold confirmed that Jacqueline Avant was killed in the shooting early Wednesday. She was 81. Avant’s daughter, Nicole, is married to Ted Sarandos, who is Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer.

The suspect, or suspects, fled the scene and have not been found. The shooting was reported to Beverly Hills police in a 2:23 a.m. call. Police did not identify the victim and provided few details about the shooting in a news release.

The police chief is expected to hold a briefing later in the day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets