Jail disturbance incident caught on surveillance video

CASTAIC, Calif. (KERO) — According to officials, a total of ten people were injured in a riot at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic. That includes seven deputies, a custody assistant, and two inmates.

About two dozen inmates were also pepper-sprayed during the incident.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident started just after 3 p.m. Thursday when deputies were conducting security checks at the facility's dorms. One inmate allegedly attacked a deputy before other inmates joined in.

Additional deputies were called in to help contain the situation.

The jail remained on lockdown for several hours after the riot. It's not clear if the lockdown has been lifted.