Jerry Springer television producer charged with killing deaf and partially blind sister

BALTIMORE - A former television producer for “The Jerry Springer Show” was arrested in Maryland Thursday for the death of her sister in Los Angeles.

Baltimore Police took Jill Blackstone into custody on suspicion of murder and animal cruelty at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Police did not reveal if Blackstone was a patient.

According to Los Angeles Police, Blackstone put her sister Wendy, 49, and two dogs in a garage in Los Angeles and set the building on fire in March 2015. LAPD investigators said Blackstone wanted to make Wendy’s death look like an accident.

Blackstone was motivated by the emotional and financial hardship of taking care of her sister, who was deaf and partially blind, investigators said.

Baltimore Police said Blackstone will be sent back to Los Angeles to face charges.

Blackstone worked as a producer on programs including “Family Court with Judge Penny”, the Daily News reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.