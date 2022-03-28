Watch
Josh McDaniels: Raiders looking for 'sweet spot' in Derek Carr deal

(AP) — Coach Josh McDaniels says the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to build around quarterback Derek Carr, a Bakersfield native, and are looking for the “sweet spot” in finding an acceptable contract extension that won’t hamper the franchise in the future.

Carr is entering the final season of a $125 million, five-year extension that was the richest in the NFL at the time he signed it in 2017. The deal now is well below the going rate for veteran starting quarterbacks.

McDaniels says Carr is a fit for what he is trying to build in Las Vegas.

