Joshua Tree National Park searched for missing hiker

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching Joshua Tree National Park for a 20-year-old San Diego County man who began a hike more than a week ago.

The National Park Service says the search for Joseph John Alvarez Espinosa of Oceanside began Sunday when staff became aware he may be in the park.

A family member dropped Espinosa off for a hike on May 16 and he was last seen approximately 30 miles east of Twentynine Palms on State Route 62 as he walked south into the desert. He was wearing cargo pants and a shirt with the words “Matthew 4:4” on the back. He was carrying a canteen.