Judge: California governor OK to brand recall 'Republican'

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE — In this March 27, 2021, file photo Orrin Heatlie, the main organizer for the Recall of California Gov. Newsom campaign, poses with a banner before recording a radio program at KABC radio station studio in Culver City, Calif. Heatlie, the Republican activist who launched the recall efforts, has filed a lawsuit Friday, July 30, 2021, to prohibit Newsom from calling the effort a "Republicans recall" in the state's official voter guide. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Orrin Heatlie
Posted at 12:07 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 15:07:20-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge says California Gov. Gavin Newsom can refer to the recall against him as a Republican effort in the state's official voter guide.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl's tentative ruling Wednesday comes hours before the parties were set to appear in court.

Republicans who led the effort to place the recall on the ballot filed a lawsuit saying some of Newsom's statements in the voter guide linking the effort to Republicans were false or misleading.

Earl says they failed to prove the statements were outright false. The ruling does not take effect until she issues a final decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

