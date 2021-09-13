Watch
Judge digs deeper into PG&E's suspected role in Dixie Fire

Ethan Swope/AP
In this Aug. 21, 2021, long exposure file photo, flames from the Dixie Fire spread in Genesee, Calif. A Pacific Gas & Electric troubleshooter spent nearly two hours in federal court Sept. 13 fielding questions about whether the beleaguered utility could have turned off the electricity flowing to a power line suspected of sparking the monstrous Dixie Fire that started two months ago.
Dixie Fire
Posted at 3:42 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 18:42:20-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Pacific Gas & Electric troubleshooter spent nearly two hours in federal court Monday fielding questions about whether the utility could have turned off the electricity sooner on a power line suspected of sparking the monstrous Dixie Fire two months ago.

The grilling came before a federal judge who is overseeing PG&E’s criminal probation after the utility’s gas lines blew up part of a suburban neighborhood in 2010.

The judge is weighing whether he should impose more stringent conditions on PG&E before his authority expires in January. PG&E says it shares the judge's concern for safety.

