Judge: Newsom can't be listed as Democrat on recall ballot

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California State Capitol on March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Newsom announced today a moratorium on California's death penalty. California has 737 people on death row, the largest death row population in the United States. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Governor Gavin Newsom
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 17:37:22-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has ruled California Gov. Gavin Newsom can't put his Democratic Party affiliation on the ballot voters see when they decide whether to remove him.

Newsom's campaign missed a deadline to submit his affiliation to Secretary of State Shirley Weber for the Sept. 14 recall election.

Newsom's campaign said it was inadvertent and asked Weber, who was appointed by Newsom, to allow the affiliation to appear. She said the issue needed to go to a judge, so Newsom filed a lawsuit. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge James Arguelles on Monday rejected Newsom's appeal.

Newsom's Republican opponents criticized his lawsuit as an attempt to change rules everyone else must follow.

