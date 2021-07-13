Watch
Judge OKs $73M payout to alleged UCLA doctor sex victims

Al Seib/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 file photo, UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court. A federal judge on Monday, July 12, 2021, approved a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit that alleged some 6,000 women were sexually abused by a former University of California, Los Angeles gynecologist. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 17:46:23-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has approved a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit that alleged some 6,000 women were sexually abused by a former University of California, Los Angeles gynecologist.

The judge granted final approval Monday.

The lawsuit alleged that for 35 years, Dr. James Heaps abused women patients while conducting examinations and that UCLA ignored complaints. He's also facing criminal charges but has denied wrongdoing.

The University of Southern California previously agreed to pay more than $1 billion to settle similar allegations against its campus gynecologist.

