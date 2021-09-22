Watch
Judge plans to re-sentence Scott Peterson to life this fall

Justin Sullivan/AP
In this March 17, 2005, file photo, Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif.
Scott Peterson
Posted at 3:38 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 18:38:47-04

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A California judge says she plans to re-sentence Scott Peterson to life in prison this fall in the 2002 murders of his wife and unborn son.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said Wednesday that she wants to sentence Peterson in November before deciding whether he deserves a new trial over alleged juror misconduct.

The California Supreme Court overturned Peterson's death sentence last year because jurors who personally disagreed with the death penalty but were willing to impose it were improperly dismissed. Prosecutors say they won't seek the death penalty if Peterson gets a new trial.

