Judge rules against San Diego schools in COVID vaccine suit

Kids wear masks in a classroom.
Posted at 10:14 PM, Dec 21, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A judge has ruled against the San Diego public school system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, saying the requirement set to begin Jan. 24 conflicts with state law.

KNSD-TV reports San Diego Superior Court Judge John Meyer ruled Monday that the San Diego Unified School District does not have the authority to establish its own vaccine mandate.

The school board on Tuesday voted to appeal the decision.

San Diego Unified is one of several large school districts in California to announce such mandates scheduled to start in the new year.

Meyer has five days to sign Monday’s ruling, and the school district can decide to appeal, during which time the ruling can‘t be enforced.

