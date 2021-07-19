Watch
Jury awards nearly $2M to man shot by San Jose police

Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 16:51:12-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man who became paraplegic after San Jose police shot him in 2017 was awarded $1.77 million by a federal civil jury earlier this month.

The Mercury News reports a federal civil jury found that two of three officers who shot at John Bowles in March 2017 used excessive force when they continued firing even after another officer said Bowles was unarmed. The jury found two officers continued to shoot at John Bradley Bowles even after a third officer shouted out that was not carrying a firearm.

Bowles was experiencing a mental health crisis when he went on a 4-mile tear through San Jose in his pickup truck, ramming a police car and hitting several other vehicles along the way. He pleaded no contest to several charges and completed a court-ordered mental-health program.

