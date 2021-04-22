Watch
Kayaker wants to be 2nd to paddle solo California to Hawaii

Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:13:49-04

HONOLULU (AP) — A man is attempting to become the second person to kayak alone from California to Hawaii.

Hawaii News Now reported Wednesday that Cyril Derreumaux will soon attempt a solo kayak trip across the Pacific Ocean and try to become the first person since 1987 to pull off the feat.

Derreumaux is hoping to complete the roughly 2,400-mile journey in 70 days. Derreumaux in 2016 was a member of a four-person team that rowed across the Pacific and set a Guinness World Record.

He will begin his new journey May 30 from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

