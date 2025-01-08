KCFD and BFD have personnel at several fires burning in L.A. County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kern County and Bakersfield city fire crews are on the scene, or en route to the wildfires that are burning in Los Angeles County.

Fire officials say BFD is sending 1 OES rig with 4 crew members to the Palisades Fire, with a 'brush' truck and 3 crew members dispatched to the Eaton Fire near Altadena.

Captain Andrew Freeborn with County fire tells 23ABC that KCFD already has personnel in L.A. County, assisting in battling several wildfires that broke out on Tuesday.

The Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fire near Sylmar quickly exploded in size due to Santa Ana winds.

We'll have updates on local firefighting efforts as we receive them.

