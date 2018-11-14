Kevin McCarthy elected to lead Republican minority in next Congress

Fair
HI: 72°
LO: 45°
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his wife Judy (2nd L) walk out of the caucus room after he announced that he will not be a candidate for Speaker of the House in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 8, 2015 in Washington, DC. Creating a sense of chaos among Republican members of the House, McCarthy was the front runner for Speaker until his surprise announcement. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been elected to lead the Republican minority in the next Congress.
BREAKING: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California elected to lead Republican minority in next Congress.— The Associated Press (@AP) November 14, 2018
4 wildfires are now covering over 236,000 acres across the state, according to the recent Cal Fire updates.
3 firefighters have been injured in the Woolsey Fire, according to the latest Cal Fire update.
3 wildfires burning across California have covered more than 225,000 acres, according to recent updates by Cal Fire.