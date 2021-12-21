L.A.-area loses US House seat in new California political maps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles area will have one fewer U.S. House seat under new California congressional maps finalized Monday.

The newly drawn political districts also set up a handful of highly competitive races in the 2022 midterm elections, particularly in Orange County.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission was tasked with drawing new state political maps based on census data. It's a process that happens once every 10 years. California lost a congressional seat for the first time because the state grew more slowly than other states.

Now with 52 seats, California still has far more than any other state.