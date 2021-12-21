Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

L.A.-area loses US House seat in new California political maps

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
Robert Garcia, the mayor of Long Beach, Calif., speaks to demonstrators outside Long Beach City Hall on June 4, 2020, in Long Beach, Calif. Garcia has already announced plans to run in the newly created district in the Long Beach area. Incumbent Reps. Alan Lowenthal and Lucille Roybal-Allard, who both represent parts of the newly drawn district, have both said they will not seek re-election. California's citizens redistricting commission finalized new political maps on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Redistricting California
Posted at 6:24 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 09:24:27-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles area will have one fewer U.S. House seat under new California congressional maps finalized Monday.

The newly drawn political districts also set up a handful of highly competitive races in the 2022 midterm elections, particularly in Orange County.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission was tasked with drawing new state political maps based on census data. It's a process that happens once every 10 years. California lost a congressional seat for the first time because the state grew more slowly than other states.

Now with 52 seats, California still has far more than any other state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later

Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later