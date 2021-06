LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers are teaming up with the nonprofit LA Pride to host its annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium. The event, which is presented by Blue Shield of California, is scheduled for Friday.

Tickets are still available for the 8th annual event. If you plan to attend, you can expect drink specials in the pavilion bars, a special recognition of frontline workers from Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ community, and a fireworks display.

You can find more information about the event here.