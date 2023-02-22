L.A. fire crews back home after helping in Turkey

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — California firefighters made their way home after aiding in rescue efforts in Turkey. The Los Angeles County Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue Team returned Monday night.

The team included more than 200 people and 12 canines all deployed to the region for the past two weeks.

"We wanted to do the best job we could and help the Turkish people. I feel like we did that. The whole team." said Jake Armendariz, a K9 search specialist.

The team was welcomed by LA officials, representatives from the Turkish consulate and dozens of families cheering and holding signs as their loved ones returned home.