Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

LA authorities announce arrests in smash-and-grab robberies

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, center, speaks during a news conference as he is joined by Mayor Eric Garcetti, second from right, outside the Los Angeles Police Headquarters Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. Authorities in Los Angeles on Thursday announced arrests in recent smash-and-grab thefts at stores, part of a rash of organized retail crime in California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Michel Moore, Eric Garcetti
Posted at 7:30 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 22:30:06-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles announced more than a dozen arrests in recent smash-and-grab thefts at stores where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

The robberies are part of a rash of organized retail crime in California.

Police Chief Michel Moore said Thursday that 14 people were arrested in connection with 11 brazen robberies.

At a news conference, both Moore and Mayor Eric Garcetti called for an end to a no-bail policy for some defendants aimed at reducing overcrowding at jails during the coronavirus outbreak.

Garcetti said with the pandemic easing, it’s time to make room in lockups.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets