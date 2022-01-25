LA County faces lawsuits over deadly fire station shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County faces two lawsuits connected to last year’s shootings at a fire station that killed a firefighter and wounded a captain in attack investigators said stemmed from a job-related dispute.

Firefighter Jonathan Tatone killed colleague Tory Carlon and then shot Capt. Arnoldo Sandoval, who was trying to intervene, at the Agua Dulce station last June. Tatone later set his home on fire and apparently killed himself.

The LA Times says Carlon’s widow filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the county and the gunman’s estate, alleging that Tatone’s “dangerous conduct” was known to fire officials for years. Sandoval brought a separate suit.