LA County Public Health recommends wearing masks in indoor public places due to Delta variant

LA COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Los Angeles County Public Health officials are now "strongly" recommending everyone to wear masks in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status due to an increased spread of the Delta variant.

Officials say the precautionary measure is a shift from current regulations which allows fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings.

In a post on Twitter, LA County Public Health said "until we better understand how and to who the delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection with minimum interruption to routine as all businesses operate without other restrictions, like physical distancing and capacity limits."

Federal health authorities are estimating that 20 percent of all new COVID infections in the United States are now due to the Delta variant.