LA County reports 5th day of more than 1,000 virus cases

Damian Dovarganes/AP
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with closed business amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. Coronavirus cases have jumped 500% in Los Angeles County over the past month and health officials warned Tuesday, July 13, 2021, that the especially contagious delta variant of the disease continues to spread rapidly among California's unvaccinated population. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes,File)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 14, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County reports the fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

Health officials warned Tuesday that the especially contagious delta variant of the disease continues to spread rapidly among California’s unvaccinated population.

The nation’s most populous state reported 3,256 COVID-19 cases — the highest one-day total since early March. LA County, where a quarter of California’s 40 million people live, reported a new caseload totaling 1,103. County officials said the five-day average of cases is 1,095 — a jump of more than 500% in just one month.

